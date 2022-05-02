Bryan man sentenced for assaulting pregnant woman

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been sentenced for injuring a pregnant woman he knows on at least two separate occasions, said prosecutors in a news release on Monday.

Korrinn McGruder, 31, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by 272nd District Judge John Brick last week.

Prosecutors say in July 2019, the survivor was trying to get away from McGruder when he punched her in the head and strangled her. At the time of the assault, the woman was ten weeks pregnant.

During his trial, prosecutors also presented evidence that McGruder injured the same woman in another incident in January 2021 in College Station in which she had been drug by a vehicle and received several injuries including road rash.

Prosecutors also presented expert testimony from a strangulation expert on the dangers of strangulation to both a pregnant mother and her unborn child.

McGruder was sentenced to 15 years in prison for Assault Family Violence Strangulation with a Previous Conviction and a maximum of 10 years in prison for the offense of Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction. McGruder was convicted on Thursday last week of both offenses.

The jury also made an affirmative finding of a deadly weapon, finding that the Defendant’s hands were capable of causing death or serious bodily injury during the offense.

This case was investigated by the Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, and the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from Baylor Scott and White’s Forensic Nursing Program and Allison Pourteau. This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Escue and Kristin Burns.

