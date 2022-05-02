Advertisement

Chadwell Named to WGCA National Coach of the Year Watch List

Gerrod Chadwell named Texas A&M Women's Head Golf Coach
Gerrod Chadwell named Texas A&M Women's Head Golf Coach
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.– Texas A&M women’s golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell was named to the 2021-22 Division I Jackie Steinmann Women’s Golf Coaches Association National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride Watch List, the organization announced Monday.

Chadwell is in his first season in Aggieland and will lead the Aggies to their first NCAA Regional appearance since the 2018-19 campaign. The Maroon & White was selected to the NCAA Franklin Regional which will take place May 9-11 at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee.

Texas A&M is ranked No. 15 in the Golfstat.com team rankings as the El Reno, Oklahoma, native led the Aggies to a top-six finish in every regular season tournament for just the third time in school history. Last season, A&M recorded one top-six finish and finished the year ranked No. 59 in the Golfstat.com team rankings.

The award is recognized as the highest annual coaching honor in women’s collegiate golf, the Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride is awarded annually to the top coach in Division I, II III and NAIA women’s golf. The recipient is selected by a prestigious collection of women’s collegiate golf coaches and the winner will be announced after medal play in the NCAA Championship.

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

