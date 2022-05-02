College Station ISD looking at changes to grading and class rank policy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As university’s continue to change their admissions policies with some even not requiring SAT or ACT scores, College Station ISD is considering changes to their grading and class rank policy.

“Our committee has been working hard to relay, take a close look at our EIC local our GPA and class rank policy to make sure that it really aligns with the vision,” said Tiffany Parkerson, College Station ISD Executive Director of Secondary Schools.

She says they wanted to give students more flexibility on what counts towards their GPA. The committee also wants to expand their grading system to three tiers and provide equity.

“We want to make sure that we have a policy whose sole purpose is to compare one student to another across a graduating class that we are comparing that equitably and using the same criteria for students,” said Parkerson. “I think it will enable students to really choose their courses based on the level of rigor.”

There continues to be lots of pressure on student performance.

District staff says the changes will take off some of the high school stress to perform well. For example, a student could take a tougher course and it wouldn’t necessarily harm their GPA if they made a bad grade.

“That would be super helpful. I mean if they do have that flexibility where they can try and attempt taking an advanced course. With the support nowadays, after school tutoring services or even with tutoring in general they can really succeed,” said Anam Maknojia, The Tutoring Center Head Instructor.

Maknojia sees the pressures first hand. She’s worked there for five years. The company tutors on math, reading and writing for ages Kindergarten through 12 grade.

“I feel like parents nowadays, there’s a lot pressure not just to the students but parents as well,” said Maknojia.

If approved, the changes would apply to this year’s seventh grade class as they make the transition to the district’s three high schools. But, CSID officials said the district has not named a valedictorian or salutatorian for years, but they recognize the top performing student. The committee did not recommend any changes to that except having a way to address a tie for the top student.

The School Board will decide May 17 on the recommendations.

A video of the presentation at the school board meeting can be found here. It starts at the 25:30 mark.

