CSPD: No arrests following double shooting at pool party Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Few details are being released by police following Saturday’s double shooting that occurred at a packed pool party of young adults at an apartment complex in College Station.

The violence erupted around 8:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane, according to police and two people suffered injuries.

A police department spokesman on Monday said both victims have been treated and released at a hospital and no other details were available for release at this time.

“We are asking if anyone has information or video to contact the police department,” said Officer Jonathan Shugart.

Witnesses tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette there was a large gathering at the pool Saturday when the shots were fired but it’s unclear who exactly fired the shots or what the motive was for the shootings.

One concerned mom of a resident who lives there said to KBTX, “approximately 500 people were allowed into the pool area, which is supposed to be for residents only. There were fights breaking out between the buildings.”

KBTX has reached out to the apartment complex and its management company for comment.

