Davis to return to Brazos Valley to coach College Station Lady Cougar Volleyball

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School Athletic Coordinator Stoney Pryor announced that Ashley Davis will be its next varsity volleyball coach. Ashley is not stranger to the Brazos Valley. She will take over the Lady Cougar program after spending the last three seasons at Hays Consolidated.

Ashley was the head coach at Bryan High School from 2015-2019.

She replaces Kaci Street and inherits a team that advanced to the 5A Regional finals a year ago.

