Advertisement

Davis to return to Brazos Valley to coach College Station Lady Cougar Volleyball

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School Athletic Coordinator Stoney Pryor announced that Ashley Davis will be its next varsity volleyball coach. Ashley is not stranger to the Brazos Valley. She will take over the Lady Cougar program after spending the last three seasons at Hays Consolidated.

Ashley was the head coach at Bryan High School from 2015-2019.

She replaces Kaci Street and inherits a team that advanced to the 5A Regional finals a year ago.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots were fired at College Station apartment pool area.
Two people shot at College Station apartment complex
George Strait
George Strait performing two shows in Fort Worth
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
Clusters of thunderstorms from West Texas are expected to diminish before reaching the I-35...
Will storms from West Texas survive after reaching I-35? Here’s what the Brazos Valley is monitoring tonight

Latest News

Texas A&M begins 8 game homestand with UTA on Tuesday
Rudder’s Lee signs with McLennan Community College
Rudder’s Lee signs with McLennan Community College
Davis to return to Brazos Valley to coach College Station Lady Cougar Volleyball
Davis to return to Brazos Valley to coach College Station Lady Cougar Volleyball
Rudder girls head basketball coach Karla Calhoun announced Monday afternoon that Rakia Lee was...
Rudder’s Lee signs with McLennan Community College