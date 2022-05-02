Dettmer Picks up Second SEC Pitcher of the Week Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M sophomore Nathan Dettmer earned SEC Pitcher of the Week recognition for the second time in three weeks, the league announced Monday. The right-hander shared the honor with South Carolina’s Noah Hall.

Dettmer shut down another prolific offense as he earned his third consecutive win against a top 25 team. After yielding a run in the first inning, Dettmer cruised through the next six frames unscathed as the Aggies topped No. 22 Vanderbilt, 5-1. He retired the last seven batters he faced and 12 of the last 13.

In his last three weeks, the San Antonio native is a combined 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA, .141 opponent batting average, 0.70 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 20 innings in wins at No. 10 Georgia and No. 22 Vanderbilt and home against No. 3 Arkansas.

This season, Dettmer is 5-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60.1 innings. The San Antonio-native’s 4.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranks 10th in the SEC. He also ranks seventh in the SEC in fewest walks allowed per nine innings (1.94) and 10th in ERA. It marks the Aggies’ third SEC Pitcher of the Week award of the season. Micah Dallas earned SEC Pitcher of the Week on February 27, following Texas A&M’s series against Penn.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.