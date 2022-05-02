Equestrian Celebrates Season at Annual Team Banquet

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M equestrian team capped the 2021-22 season with a celebration at the team’s annual banquet.

Head coach Tana McKay and staff honored those who earned academic and athletic achievements throughout the year, while members of the team voted on the yearly awards.

MacKenzie Chapman earned the team’s Most Outstanding Performer (MOP) in Horsemanship. The Bellevue, Michigan, product amassed a team high 12 wins and two MOPs with an overall record of 12-3-2. Chapman the regular season with a 7-0 ledger and went 3-2-1 in Southeastern Conference play to earn Horsemanship All-SEC Team honors. The graduate student followed with a perfect 2-0 record at the SEC Championships earning SEC Championship Team honors before going 2-1 at the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championships to earn NCEA All-Championship Horsemanship team recognition. For her efforts, Chapman was named an Ariat NCEA Second Team All-American.

Reining MOP was awarded to Emmy-Lu Marsh. The junior registered an 11-4-2 record and three MOPs. Marsh opened the season setting an Aggie school record meet-high score of 78. The Tallulah, Louisiana, native, went 5-1 against SEC opponents to earn All-SEC Team honors before going 1-1 at the conference championships to be named to the SEC Championship Team. Marsh posted an undefeated 3-0 record at nationals to earn a spot on the NCEA All-Championship Team and finished the year as a member of the Ariat NCEA Second Team All-America.

Junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss was given the team’s Fences MOP after finishing the year at 11-8 with four MOPs. The Canyon Country, California, native, produced a 9-5 regular season that included four MOPs. Lovingfoss ended her season on a high note going 2-1 at the NCEA Championships to earn NCEA All-Championship Team recognition and was recognized with the Elite Equestrian award which is given to the rider with the highest GPA of the last four remaining teams. It marked the second consecutive season to earn the team’s Fences MOP award.

Caroline Dance took home the Flat MOP after an 11-8 record and four MOPs. The West Chester, Pennsylvania, product, was 3-3 in league play to earn All-SEC Team recognition. Dance was named to the SEC Community Service Team and was awarded the Texas A&M athletics Selfless Service award at the annual Building Champions Awards (BCAs) for her efforts serving as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Vice President of Selfless Service. In her role, she helped provide over 40,000 meals for the Brazos Valley in the month of November and she created the ‘Sports Day Service Event’ that allowed the Boys & Girls Club to visit Texas A&M athletics facilities, while educating the group on the importance of sports and developing leadership skills, discipline and how to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Morgan Rosia was named Most Improved after tallying a 4-2 record. The junior rose to the occasion when the Aggies needed her the most as she posted an undefeated 3-0 record at the NCEA Championships in her first starts since October 29. For her efforts, Rosia was named to the NCEA All-Championship Team.

Team Rookie of the Year awards went to Brooke Brombach in Jumping Seat and Hanna Olaussen in Western. In Fences, Brombach went 7-7-1 and was 3-1 in SEC action during the regular season. The Wimberley, Texas, product, was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. Olaussen registered an 8-7-2 record in Horsemanship. Most notably, the San Antonio native went 5-0-1 in conference play during the regular season and was named the SEC Freshman Horsemanship Co-Rider of the Year, as well as earning All-SEC and All-Freshman honors.

Senior Evelyn Beesaw was presented the Aggie Heart Award, which is given to the team member that best exemplifies what it means to be an Aggie, always puts the team’s needs ahead of her own, while setting a positive example both in and out of the arena and strives to push others to be the best.

Junior Ariana Gray earned the Iron Horse Award, which is given to the team member who exemplified the most dedication in workouts during the season, while freshman Grace Platt earned the team’s Academic Star Award, which is awarded to the individual that exceeds expectations in her academics.

