Johnson Promoted to Associate Head Coach

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball’s Devin Johnson, a 12-year member of head coach Buzz Williams’ staff, has been promoted to associate head coach, Williams announced Monday.

“Coach Devin has earned this promotion in every way possible! He just finished his 11th year in our program, and has filled every job on our staff from top to bottom,” Williams said. “He was our defensive coordinator last year, and will continue to serve in that category, but he plays a vital role in all that we do.

“I’ve seen him grow as a person and teacher since serving as a student manager on our staff at the University of New Orleans in 2006-07. Combined with that, he has been a part of my own growth and development during our time together, so our synergy is elite. As we enter our 12th season together, he continues to impress me with his work ethic, dedication and knowledge. He is the best I have ever seen at building trustful relationships with our players on and off the floor, while always making sure our No. 1 priority is our student-athletes. They appreciate and trust him in the highest regard.”

Johnson, who is entering his fourth season at Texas A&M, played an integral part in the Aggies’ run to the Southeastern Conference Tournament and National Invitation Tournament championship games. The Maroon & White accumulated 27 wins in 2021-22, tying the second-most by a team in program history.

In his first campaign in Aggieland, Johnson helped the Aggies tie for sixth in the SEC as the Aggies posted 10 wins in conference play, the most since 2016. Texas A&M’s defense topped the SEC in scoring during league play, and the Aggies ended the season winning five of their last seven regular season games.

Johnson served as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech in 2018-19, helping the Hokies to their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since the tournament expanded in 1985. Prior to his appointment as assistant coach, the Louisiana native spent the first four campaigns as the Hokies’ director of player personnel where he oversaw the program’s video needs, exchange procedures, academics and players’ scheduling and time management.

Prior to his arrival at Virginia Tech, the do-it-all coach spent two years at Marquette on Williams’ staff. He played a crucial role in community initiatives and summer camps in addition to supervising all of the program’s video needs, including staff scouting efforts and exchange procedures.

Prior to his time at Marquette, Johnson worked for the NBA’s (former) New Orleans Hornets from 2005-07. During his five-year tenure, he served as game presentation associate, group sales coordinator, and group service manager.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).