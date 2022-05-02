Advertisement

New partnership to bring renewable natural gas plant to Twin Oaks Landfill

The plant is expected to be operational by early 2023
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA, Inc.) is partnering with Midland-based Morrow Energy to develop a renewable natural gas plant at its Twin Oaks Landfill.

According to BVSWMA Executive Director Bryan Griesbach, landfill gas comes from the decomposition of organic material in a solid waste landfill. Once it has been buried for awhile, it uses up all of the available oxygen, and starts to form methane and carbon dioxide.

The new plant is going to pull out the landfill gas, take out the carbon dioxide component, and then compress it and make it ready for commercial sales through a regional natural gas pipeline that Griesbach says already runs through a portion of the Twin Oaks Landfill property.

Currently, Griesbach says they put a vacuum on a hill and flare the natural gas in a flare station. The new plant will take this gas that is currently being flared and put it back to a commercial use.

The benefits, according to Griesbach, are two-fold.

“The first thing is that the new company is going to take on the expansion of the gas collection system as the landfill grows, so that will take away one of our future costs. On the flip side, we’re also going to receive a royalty, and those royalty payments in the future will help either keep our discount to the cities the same or lower them further from where it is.”

Construction on this project started on Monday, May 2. The plant is expected to be operational by early 2023.

The Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency is a nonprofit local government corporation formed in 2010 by the cities of Bryan and College Station to meet long-term solid waste disposal needs. BVSWMA, Inc. operates Twin Oaks Landfill, located in western Grimes County near the shared line with Brazos County. You can learn more about BVSMA here.

