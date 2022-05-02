Over 7,000 cyclists descend on Kyle Field for the Bike MS 150 to raise money for multiple sclerosis

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -over 7,000 cyclists from Houston, Austin, Katy, and Waller made the journey to Kyle Field Sunday afternoon for the Bike MS 150 ride.

Bike MS150 is the largest multiple sclerosis fundraiser in the nation.

This year’s event was highly anticipated after the 2021 race was canceled the morning of due to inclement weather that swept through the Brazos Valley early that morning.

Participants say they took the trip to show their support for the people they love.

I’m riding for that woman right there,” said Nathaniel Beal of Houston. Poonam Marj is the middle of three sisters and happens to be the younger sister of my girlfriend. She was diagnosed with MS February of 2019 and I’ve known about the MS150 for quite some time and recently started taking up bike riding and one thing led to another.”

Marty Becker made the journey from Waller County and LaGrange. He says he took the ride to support all of the younger children suffering from MS.

“So many kids that you have to be able to help,” said Becker. “Personally I’m blessed. I have two healthy children, this is the best I can do to give back in one way or another.”

