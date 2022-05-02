Rent across Aggieland continues to increase

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It may seem like there is always a new apartment complex under construction, but experts say all that building isn’t enough.

“We went into the end of 2019 when school started in August with about a 17% oversupply of housing and in one year by the time school started in 2020 that had gone to zero,” exclaimed Aggieland Properties owner, Jeff Leatherwood.

According to Apartment List, rent in Bryan is up 10.5% over the last two years.

“Normally this town see’s two, three, four different apartment complexes that open up every year and in the last few years there really hasn’t been anything because of COVID,” said Curtis Davis, owner of Aggieland Apartment Finder.

Executive Director of the Bryan-College Station Apartment Association, Sharon McCauley says at the end of April Bryan and College Station has seen a 6.3%-10.5% change in rent. McCauley credited the change to “permits, insurance, wages, taxes, as well as rising costs to build and renovate, these are the primary drivers of rental increases.”

Whether you are shopping for a one or two bedroom apartment, you can expect it will set you back about a thousand dollars a month. Median rents in Bryan currently stand at $949 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $1041 for a two-bedroom.

“There’s more students here, there is more jobs, there is more people in the area but there’s not more places to live so obviously supply and demand. Rent has been going up which are causing people not to be happy” said Davis.

Davis says our community’s rapid growth creates a challenge for renters.

“With A&M increasing enrollment and the businesses moving to this area I can definitely see up being higher than some markets,” Davis said.

With more renters and fewer homes, increased rent is simple supply and demand.

“With it costing a lot more money to produce housing the result and yield from that new housing has to be higher so rent’s have to go up to make that housing make sense,” explained Leatherwood.

