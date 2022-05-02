Advertisement

Rudder’s Lee signs with McLennan Community College

Rudder girls head basketball coach Karla Calhoun announced Monday afternoon that Rakia Lee was...
Rudder girls head basketball coach Karla Calhoun announced Monday afternoon that Rakia Lee was getting a chance to continue her basketball career after signing with McLennan Community College in Waco.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder girls head basketball coach Karla Calhoun announced Monday afternoon that Rakia Lee was getting a chance to continue her basketball career after signing with McLennan Community College in Waco.

Rakia was a four year letter winner and earned 19-5A All District honors during her high school career.

Rakia averaged 18 points, 4 assist and 4 steals per game during her basketball career at Rudder.

She plans on persuing a degree in business.

