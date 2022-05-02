Rudder’s Lee signs with McLennan Community College
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder girls head basketball coach Karla Calhoun announced Monday afternoon that Rakia Lee was getting a chance to continue her basketball career after signing with McLennan Community College in Waco.
Rakia was a four year letter winner and earned 19-5A All District honors during her high school career.
Rakia averaged 18 points, 4 assist and 4 steals per game during her basketball career at Rudder.
She plans on persuing a degree in business.
