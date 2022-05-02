Rudder’s Lee signs with McLennan Community College

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder girls head basketball coach Karla Calhoun announced Monday afternoon that Rakia Lee was getting a chance to continue her basketball career after signing with McLennan Community College in Waco.

Rakia was a four year letter winner and earned 19-5A All District honors during her high school career.

Rakia averaged 18 points, 4 assist and 4 steals per game during her basketball career at Rudder.

She plans on persuing a degree in business.

