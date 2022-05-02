Texas A&M begins 8 game homestand with UTA on Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies begin their final homestand of the regular season with Tuesday’s tilt against the UT Arlington Mavericks. First pitch on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park is slated for 6:32 pm.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

The Aggies enter the eight-game homestand off the heels of claiming three consecutive SEC series against top 25 opposition. The Maroon & White won series at then-No. 10 Georgia, home against then-No. 3 Arkansas and at then-No. 22 Vanderbilt. The Aggies are 11-4 this season against teams ranked in the USA Today Coaches Top 25, including 7-3 against teams in the top 10.

Austin Bost has emerged as the Aggies top hitter the last dozen games. Since the Aggies’ series finale against Kentucky, Bost has raked to the tune of a .512 batting average (22-for-43) with a .585 on-base percentage and .744 slugging percentage. Over the span, Bost has 14 runs, four doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, and nine walks. He has hits in 11 of the 12 games, including seven multi-hit efforts. The stretch includes a four-hit game and two three-hit performances. During the run, Bost’s batting average has ballooned from .299 to .360. On the season, Bost is hitting .360 (54-for-150) with 31 runs, seven doubles, two triples, four home runs, 22 RBI and a .445 on-base percentage.

Dylan Rock has reached base in 33 consecutive games and 40 of the 41 games he has played this season, three times reaching base with a pinch-hit in his only at-bat of the game. This season, Rock leads Texas A&M in runs (44), home runs (11), stolen bases (10), slugging percentage (.621) and on-base percentage (.463). Rock also has nine doubles, one triple and 35 RBI on the year. He ranks in the top 10 in the SEC in on-base percentage (5th) and runs (8th).

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Mavericks enter the fray with a 14-30 overall mark, including a 6-15 ledger in the Sun Belt Conference. Despite the struggles, UT Arlington enters the game as winner of three of its last four contests. UTA is slashing .253/.349/.336 with 17 home runs and 24 stolen bases in 44 games. Zach Henry is the lone Maverick hitting over .300, sporting a .323 average with 25 runs, eight doubles, one triple, four home runs and 14 RBI in 39 games. Oscar Ponce leads the team with 25 RBI. UTA pitchers own a 6.45 ERA with a .295 opponent batting average and 342 strikeouts in 378.1 innings.

SERIES NOTES

The programs have met 40 times with the Aggies holding the series lead, 30-10. The teams first met in 1990 and have played annually since then, except for 1994 and the Covid year of 2020. In the first meeting, the Aggies made Olsen Magic, walking it off in the 10th inning for a 3-2 win.

Last season, the Aggies made their first-ever trip to Globe Life Field and earned an 8-4 win. The Mavericks jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind a pair of two-run hits by Andrew Miller, but the Aggies stormed back with eight runs in the final four innings. Bryan Sturges trimmed the lead to 4-3 with a three-run double in the sixth. In the seventh inning, the Aggies took the lead with RBI singles by Ray Alejo and Jordan Thompson sandwiched around a sac fly by Bost. Taylor Smith tacked on a solo home run in the eighth and Thompson singled in another run in the ninth.

