Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Rudder FFA Livestock Judging Team places 2nd at competition

One of their students won 1st Highest Individual
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Rudder FFA Livestock judging Team on their success at the Texas State FFA Judging Contest .

They placed 2nd out of 94 teams from across Texas on Saturday.

Team members include Miranda Skaggs, Taylor Colvin, Will Herd, and Will Philipello. Skaggs won 1st Highest Individual out of 370 high school FFA students and Colvin won 12th Highest Individual.

2nd in the STATE 🎉 a HUGE congratulations to our Livestock team: Taylor Colvin, Will Herd, Will Philipello, and Miranda Skaggs (1st high individual!)

Posted by Rudder FFA on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots were fired at College Station apartment pool area.
Two people shot at College Station apartment complex
George Strait
George Strait performing two shows in Fort Worth
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
Clusters of thunderstorms from West Texas are expected to diminish before reaching the I-35...
Will storms from West Texas survive after reaching I-35? Here’s what the Brazos Valley is monitoring tonight
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Sergeant Blaine Krauter retires
Treat of the Day: CSPD Sgt. retires after over two decades
Iola students learn from local veterans
Treat of the Day: Iola ISD students learn from local veterans
Historic Wheelock School House
Treat of the Day: Wheelock School House to become Texas Historical Landmark
Iola ISD raises money for Voices for Children
Treat of the Day: Iola ISD raises money for Voices for Children