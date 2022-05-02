Treat of the Day: Rudder FFA Livestock Judging Team places 2nd at competition
One of their students won 1st Highest Individual
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Rudder FFA Livestock judging Team on their success at the Texas State FFA Judging Contest .
They placed 2nd out of 94 teams from across Texas on Saturday.
Team members include Miranda Skaggs, Taylor Colvin, Will Herd, and Will Philipello. Skaggs won 1st Highest Individual out of 370 high school FFA students and Colvin won 12th Highest Individual.
