Bryan resident in Ukraine transporting goods and refugees in war torn areas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group from Brazos Valley continues to help refugees in Ukraine with humanitarian efforts, something they’ve done since Russia invaded in February.

Jerry Fox, the COO of First Financial Bank and chairman for Project for Humanitarian Aid is on the ground in Ukraine helping transport people and supplies around the country.

“I don’t think I’ve ever worked with something that was constantly changing as quickly and as much as it is here,” Fox said.

Fox has worked to help orphans in Ukraine for years, but priorities have now shifted. He works with a group who travel hours a day transporting people, money and medical supplies. Sometimes, driving between areas under attack and those that are untouched.

The group started out helping those looking to leave the country but now many are staying.

“The real problem is within Ukraine, the 7 million people who have been displaced from their homes that are in country, and then there’s some still something like 13 million Ukrainians who are in eastern Ukraine who can’t get out because they’re behind the Russian lines,” he said.

President Joe Biden is asking congress to approve up to $33 billion for Ukraine and allies in the area. This would provide military, humanitarian and economic aid. Fox says while funds are needed in the country, he hopes the focus is in the right places and getting money into the hands of people who actually need it.

“I hope that they can figure out a way to push the aid down to a local level where people can make decisions on where it goes, who really know where it needs to go. I will tell you that places that I thought needed [help] dramatically a month ago, maybe don’t now, and yet, there’s places that a month ago weren’t that affected,” Fox said. “One that’s harder to solve is the economic damage that’s been done, you’ve got farmers who weren’t able to plant their crops this spring, they’ll miss a whole season, that’s going to lead to food shortages. Next year, you’ve got airlines that haven’t been able to operate, you’ve got businesses that are completely closed down.”

Beyond financial support, Fox said he is starting to see the effects war is having on citizens, especially children.

“Last time I was here everybody was focused on first and foremost providing safety to refugees and getting medications and needed supplies to [them], and was kind of putting some of the psychological trauma they’ve dealt with a side, deal with that later. Well, I think that later is beginning to get here,” Fox said.

Fox met a family in Poland with two children aged 2 and 9. They escaped Ukraine after being trapped in a bomb shelter for weeks under attack from the Russian military.

“They were in a dark basement for two months, with no electricity, it was cold, you know, burning candles. And every time they heard an alarm or a siren go off because it was an air raid, they would huddle down and the kids pick up on that. Now that every time they hear a muffler backfire the little one starts crying, and the older one starts just getting the shakes,” he said.

When it comes time to rebuild, Fox said he hopes Ukraine businesses and workers are used, providing jobs and keeping funds in the country.

