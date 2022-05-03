Celebrating the future of College Station: National Travel and Tourism Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -This week kicks off National Travel and Tourism week. Congress created this annual celebration in 1983 to spotlight the critical role tourism plays in driving economic growth and success. The theme of National Travel and Tourism week this year is ‘Future of Travel’.

Economic Development Manager at Visit College Station, Brian Piscacek, said the pandemic created a difficult two years for our community’s economic growth.

“Looking back its been about two years since the start of the pandemic. The travel industry and our local hospitality was hit really hard,” Piscacek said.

Piscacek said tourism is a catalyzing factor for the city of College Station, and said he’s extremely grateful 2022 has been different than the past two years due to COVID-19.

“Tourism spurs job creation, it spurs innovation, strategic growth,” said Piscacek. “Our job as a city is really showcase all that it has to offer and we are ready to keep doing that this year.”

Piscacek said recent economic data shows encouraging signs for the community’s future.

“We’ve got positive wage growth, low unemployment, increasing taxable sales revenues,” Piscacek said. “So what I see as a local community is one that is not recovering but we’re really an economy that is at full force and thriving.”

The Director of Public Programs for the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library, Tracey Paine, said she thinks the easy access to major highways and Easterwood Airport have an influence on the influx of people travelling to see their library.

“This quarter we had almost 47% of the visitors come from outside of the state of Texas,” said Paine. “So we are very involved in the tourism industry and very involved in travel.”

Paine said they are ready for a busy year ahead.

“We’re doing events again so that in it of itself is exciting. We have movies planned for the summer, we have our summer camp this summer as well. Also, a full event schedule in the fall,” said Paine.

