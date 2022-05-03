Advertisement

Distin Earns SEC, National Athlete of the Week Honors

Lamara Distin set a new Texas A&m record in the high jump at the Alumni Muster meet.
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas A&M track & field All-American Lamara Distin was named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week and the Southeastern Conference Field Athlete of the Week, the organizations announced Tuesday.

Distin set a world-leading high jump clearance of 6-5.5/1.97m to win the Texas A&M Alumni Muster. The successful jump moved her to No. 4 on the all-time collegiate list and bettered her previous school record and Jamaican national record. The Hanover, Jamaica, native, has cleared 6-4/1.93m in four of the five meets entered, including two meets jumping over 6-5/1.96m.

The national accolade marks the third time this season a member of the women’s team has won the weekly honor. Senior Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete was recognized on March 22 after breaking the 600m collegiate record and Charokee Young won the award on April 5 after clocking a world-leading 400m time.

It marks the second SEC Field Athlete of the Week honor won by Distin and the 11th time an Aggie has been recognized with a weekly accolade by the league this year.

Texas A&M takes a week off from competition before traveling to Oxford, Mississippi, to compete in the SEC Championships May 12-14.

