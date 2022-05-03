Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is claiming governmental immunity in a case filed against it by former Municipal Court Judge Albert Navarro.

Navarro was put on paid leave in August 2021, just months before the end of his second term.

He had served the court since 2015.

According to the lawsuit filed by Navarro last month, he was escorted from his office by Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske after he claims he was “blindsided” by the decision and endured distress due to statements the city made to the media regarding his leave.

Now, Navarro is suing the city for racial discrimination.

The city denied the allegation in a filing on Friday and argues the district court does not have jurisdiction to hear the case. In documents, the city said Navarro’s complaint falls under the tort definition thus it is not covered in the legal code of the court it was filed under.

In the lawsuit, Navarro says Bryan’s City Council was concerned with him being “inconsistent” and “too lenient” with charges and sentences of Hispanics and African Americans in his courtroom. In their response to the lawsuit, the city acknowledged the council’s concerns with an appearance of inconsistency but would not confirm or deny leniency for any group.

The city filed a motion to dismiss the case but lawyers for Navarro tell KBTX they plan to continue pursuing the matter.

“Of course, they would like to see it dismissed. They would, it appears, prefer to have their actions and handling of this situation swept under the rug. We will pursue this matter to the full extent of the law,” said Alfonso Kennard of Kennard Law.

Lawyers for the City of Bryan were unable to be reached Monday afternoon when documents were obtained by KBTX.

Navarro is requesting a jury trial and is seeking at least $200,000 in damages.

