Florists work through supply chain, inflation problems to avoid Mother’s Day shortages

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Florists are navigating through thorny supply chain issues in order to get Mother’s Day arrangements delivered on time this year.

University Flowers has served the community for over 25 years, providing fresh flowers to all of their customers. Bryan native Rebecca Crenshaw has been a long-time customer of the florist shop.

“Seriously anything you get from University Flowers is beautiful,” said Crenshaw. ”Every time I come in they know exactly what I’ll like. It’s just nice to have somewhere in our community that cares so much about their customers.”

Crenshaw said she loves University Flowers because they offer high scale products with reasonable prices, but recently, worldwide supply chain issues and inflation rates have hit her favorite florist.

”Supply is in hard and just a high demand,” Crenshaw said. “Everything is on a wait list and the holidays don’t wait.”

Tammy Kaus, owner of University Flowers, said they order flowers from places as far as Colombia, which means a later delivery date, but she expects them to arrive just in time for Mother’s Day.

“Right now, we have the business,” said Kaus. “We just can’t get the supplies. This puts so much stress on me and my employees.”

The store has adapted to these difficulties, according to Kaus, by placing orders early, finding local suppliers and going to different markets. But expenses are still rising as the recent influx of orders for Mother’s Day has her delivery workers heading to the pump more often.

“Running a business and filling up that tank every other day like we do, that’s a significant increase in our cost of doing business,” Kaus said.

Despite it all, Kaus is fighting to give her customers the best experience.

“We are just trying to do the best we can to keep product in,” said Kaus. “That’s why we have diversified more into our gift items. So we can pair them with the flowers and get stuff out the door to make this Mother’s Day the best it can be.”

As Mother’s Day quickly approaches, Kaus said prices for arrangements will be going up later this week.

