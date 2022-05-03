Lednicky Named to Women’s U21 National Training Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Texas A&M volleyball signee Logan Lednicky was one the country’s top junior volleyball players selected to the 2022 Women’s Under-21 (U21) National Training team, USA Volleyball announced this week.

The Sugar Land, Texas, native is one of 20 athletes who will train May 26 to June 4 at Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport. From that group, 12 players will be chosen to compete at the 2022 Women’s U21 Pan American Cup on June 5-13 in Mexico.

While training in Shreveport, Lednicky will spend time with the U.S. Women’s National Team as it prepares for and competes in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Aiding in George Ranch High School’s efforts to finish in the top three in its district all four years, Lednicky was recognized as an all-district performer each season. The 2020 District 20-6A Most Valuable Player reached AVCA All-America status in 2021 and earned a Highest Honorable Mention by PrepVolleyball.com.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.