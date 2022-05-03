Matica Biotechnology latest company to expand growing biotechnology field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Emerging technology is bringing a boom of new business in the field of biotechnology. The grand opening for Matica Biotechnology happened Tuesday morning for a new facility in College Station.

Over the last decade, Bryan - College Station has become a hub for biotechnology in the State of Texas.

Matica Biotechnology has re-purposed a building in College Station next to Academy. They’ll work with clients on helping them in cell, gene therapies, vaccines and genetic medicines.

Nearly 20 biotechnology companies or organizations now call our community home.

”Today we would like to show you some of what goes on beyond these doors. How Matica Bio is able to advance our client’s innovation from idea to product. From the laboratory to the patient bedside,” said Andrew Arrage, Matica Biotechnology Chief Commercial Officer.

Company leaders say Aggieland was the best place for them to expand their business.

“College Station really provided all these components for us and we’re really proud of that fact and we’re using this as as spring board to go to other places and obviously expand here,” said Dr. Jin Kim, Matica Biotechnology Board Member and Advisor.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said much more is to come.

“This will continue to grow. There is already locations for Matica in both cities so that’s the important thing to keep in mind. That has really enabled us to be earmarked as the bio-medical area for the State of Texas,” said Mooney.

“That’s one of the benefits that the Brazos Valley has is this talent pipeline with the university, the wonderful residents that live in the Brazos Valley. They see the potential and partnership and truly this will be a long lasting partnership,” said Matt Prochaska, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation President and CEO.

Company officials explained that technological advances have helped the field grow so much.

“We’re getting better at being able to translate these kind of new technologies. Novel technologies into some of the diseases that really are some of the worst that we have had to deal with. Cancers and childhood disease and things like that so that’s really the impetus for the large growth that you’re seeing now,” said Arrage.

The new jobs here are also higher-paying, the average salary is about $80,000 a year.

Our previous story on the groundbreaking in February 2021 can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.