New Tex-Mex Cantina opens for soft opening

Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina opens for a soft opening this week.
By Hope Merritt
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina is welcoming the public to a soft opening this week.

General Manager of Maria Mia, Jose Lopez, said he can’t wait for the people of Bryan College Station to try his favorite dishes.

”We’re excited. We were on the River Walk for 10 years, and now were bringing Maria Mia here to College Station after many months of construction. We went ahead and put this place together and it truly is so beautiful,” said Lopez.

Lopez said they will announce their official grand opening date within the next couple of weeks.

From May 3 until May 5, Maria Mia will be open to the public from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

On May 6 and 7, they will be open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

