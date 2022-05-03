Pelosi promises Zelenskyy she will work diligently to get aid package passed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a delegation of fellow Democrats met with President Zelenskyy during a secret trip to Kyiv. Jon Decker, KBTX’s Chief White House Correspondent, joined First News at Four to share more on the delegation’s discussion with the Ukrainian president.

According to Decker, this was a symbolic visit, with the U.S. showing its support for the Ukrainian people. The House Speaker also had a message for Zelenskyy, that she would work diligently to get the $33 billion aid package passed very quickly.

“It’s not something that can languish, like typical pieces of legislation. There’s a war going on and President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian military desperately need the military equipment that he has been requesting,” explained Decker.

While the House is out of session this week, allowing the trip to Ukraine, they’ll get to work as soon as they’re back. Meanwhile, the Senate is in session and according to Decker, they can begin work on this aid package right away. There is bipartisanship for it, as with the last aid package to Ukraine which passed very quickly.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.