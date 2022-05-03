Advertisement

Somerville hires Roberts as next head football coach

Somerville named Phillip Roberts new head football coach.
Somerville named Phillip Roberts new head football coach.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville school board approved the hire of Phillip Roberts as the Yeguas’ next head football coach and athletic director.

Roberts most recently was the offensive coordinator at Brenham, where his wife, Katie, is the head softball coach. Phillip spent 5 years with the Cubs, and before that he was on Pearland’s coaching staff for 10 years.

Roberts replaces Cal Neatherlin, who spent the past 3 seasons at Somerville and recently left for Corpus Christi Carroll. The Yeguas made the playoffs in 2021 with a 5-5 record, which was the first time since 2017.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots were fired at College Station apartment pool area.
Two people shot at College Station apartment complex
George Strait
George Strait performing two shows in Fort Worth
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
Two children died after they were stuck in a house fire in Texas, according to authorities.
Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say
Clusters of thunderstorms from West Texas are expected to diminish before reaching the I-35...
Will storms from West Texas survive after reaching I-35? Here’s what the Brazos Valley is monitoring tonight

Latest News

2022 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings and results
Texas A&M Men’s Tennis travels to Waco for opening rounds
Aggie Women’s Tennis earns No. 7 Seed, set to host opening rounds of NCAA Tournament
College Station High School Athletic Coordinator Stoney Pryor announced that Ashley Davis will...
Davis to return to Brazos Valley to coach College Station Lady Cougar Volleyball