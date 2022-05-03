Somerville hires Roberts as next head football coach

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville school board approved the hire of Phillip Roberts as the Yeguas’ next head football coach and athletic director.

Roberts most recently was the offensive coordinator at Brenham, where his wife, Katie, is the head softball coach. Phillip spent 5 years with the Cubs, and before that he was on Pearland’s coaching staff for 10 years.

Roberts replaces Cal Neatherlin, who spent the past 3 seasons at Somerville and recently left for Corpus Christi Carroll. The Yeguas made the playoffs in 2021 with a 5-5 record, which was the first time since 2017.

