Spring storms, summer heat: Monitoring severe potential through Thursday

Thursday brings our highest potential for widespread rain, and some isolated severe weather will be possible.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boundaries from storms past and a weak cold front will be the two main drivers for our storm chances through the end of the week. Sounds pretty typical spring weather, but the only problem is, we’re about 10-15 degrees warmer than we ought to be!

While the heat (and humidity) isn’t THAT abnormal, it’ll certainly add to the discomfort factor over the next several days, including Mothers Day weekend. Today and tomorrow especially, we’ll get a chance to cool down a bit with thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A weak cold front to our north coupled with leftover boundaries from morning showers may be enough of a trigger for afternoon heat to spark up an isolated thunderstorm or two late this afternoon. While the risk is overall very isolated, we will need to monitor any storm that forms for a quick wind and hail threat.

Thursday brings our highest potential for widespread rain, and some isolated severe weather will be possible.(KBTX)

Thursday: A cold front will sag southward toward the Brazos Valley Thursday, likely carrying a ragged line of rain and thunderstorms along with it. As of right now, timing of the arrival of this system (late morning through afternoon) will lend itself to additional strengthening of the storms through the area. This should provide widespread rain and generous rainfall, but may also allow for some stronger storms to get going.

This will mainly be a wind threat Thursday, but isolated hail and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out at this point. Thursday afternoon and evening plans will need to be monitored for isolated to scattered strong storms, so stay up to date with us through Thursday night.

The good news: Skies clear and we remain quiet headed into the holiday weekend, but it will be a scorcher. Record or near record heat is expected both Saturday and Sunday.

