Suspect in Belton High School stabbing in custody; student hospitalized

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department said a “person is in custody” after a stabbing at Belton High School Tuesday morning.

Belton Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith said a student is “currently being treated at the hospital.”

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with that student and his family,” Smith said.

The school remains on lockdown while police investigate the stabbing and the school reunites all students with their families.

“We immediately mobilized teams in partnership with the Belton Police Department and continue to work to make sure our students and staff are safe,” Smith said.

Police said this is an active investigation, “but the scene is contained.”

The school has dismissed students for the day. Parents are in line to get their name on a list and the school is making sure everyone in line has the authority to take their student home.

From BHS: All students are being dismissed.

Student drivers are allowed to leave

Buses are going to Tiger Field to take students home

Parents can park at Chisholm Trail park and walk up to reunite with students — Megan Vanselow (@MegVanselow) May 3, 2022

Buses will also be picking up students at Tiger Field. Students who drive to school will be able to leave in their vehicles, the district said.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

