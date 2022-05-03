Texas A&M Prepped for Midweek Doubleheader at Houston

HOUSTON – The Texas A&M softball team (27-21) wraps up non-conference play Wednesday with a doubleheader against the Houston Cougars (24-26-1) beginning at 3 p.m. at the Cougar Softball Complex.

DACK HACKS

Freshman Katie Dack left the yard in four-straight games last week, becoming the first Aggie to do so since Mel Dumezich in 2012. In her last five games, Dack is hitting .455 and slugging at a 1.545 clip. In that span, she leads the team in runs scored (5), homers (4), RBI (5), total bases (17) and walks (5). Dack has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week twice this season (April 5 and April 26).

STEADY SMITH

Senior Morgan Smith has made her way on base in a team-best 22-straight games, which is tied for the second-longest active streak in Division I. The Lake Jackson, Texas, native ranks second on the team in batting average (.360) with 48 starts in right field this season. Smith has reached base in 45 of A&M’s 48 games this season and is currently on a four-game hitting streak.

HISTORY WITH THE COUGARS

Wednesday’s twin bill serves as the 32nd and 33rd overall meetings between the two programs as A&M holds the 22-9 series advantage. The Aggies are 9-3 on the road, while the Cougars have won three of the last five outings. In last year’s 9-1 six-inning victory by A&M, Makinzy Herzog led the way at the dish, going a perfect 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a pair of walks. Haley Lee went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs.

FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s doubleheader is available for streaming via ESPN+, which is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. Additionally, fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App or follow along with live stats.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.