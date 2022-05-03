Advertisement

Texas A&M Prepped for Midweek Doubleheader at Houston

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON – The Texas A&M softball team (27-21) wraps up non-conference play Wednesday with a doubleheader against the Houston Cougars (24-26-1) beginning at 3 p.m. at the Cougar Softball Complex.

DACK HACKS

Freshman Katie Dack left the yard in four-straight games last week, becoming the first Aggie to do so since Mel Dumezich in 2012. In her last five games, Dack is hitting .455 and slugging at a 1.545 clip. In that span, she leads the team in runs scored (5), homers (4), RBI (5), total bases (17) and walks (5). Dack has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week twice this season (April 5 and April 26).

STEADY SMITH

Senior Morgan Smith has made her way on base in a team-best 22-straight games, which is tied for the second-longest active streak in Division I. The Lake Jackson, Texas, native ranks second on the team in batting average (.360) with 48 starts in right field this season. Smith has reached base in 45 of A&M’s 48 games this season and is currently on a four-game hitting streak.

HISTORY WITH THE COUGARS

Wednesday’s twin bill serves as the 32nd and 33rd overall meetings between the two programs as A&M holds the 22-9 series advantage. The Aggies are 9-3 on the road, while the Cougars have won three of the last five outings. In last year’s 9-1 six-inning victory by A&M, Makinzy Herzog led the way at the dish, going a perfect 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a pair of walks. Haley Lee went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs.

FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s doubleheader is available for streaming via ESPN+, which is a standalone streaming service that requires a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. Additionally, fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App or follow along with live stats.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Two people were injured Saturday when violence erupted in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane.
CSPD: No arrests following double shooting at pool party Saturday
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco Police identify woman shot, killed overnight; shooter at large

Latest News

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis travels to Waco for opening rounds
Texas A&M Men’s Tennis travels to Waco for opening rounds
Aggie Women’s Tennis earns No. 7 Seed, set to host opening rounds of NCAA Tournament
Aggie Women’s Tennis earns No. 7 Seed, set to host opening rounds of NCAA Tournament
2022 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings and results
Somerville named Phillip Roberts new head football coach.
Somerville hires Roberts as next head football coach