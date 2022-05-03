Thornton McFerrin Coaching Academy host spring seminar

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Thornton - McFerrin Coaching Academy hosted a spring seminar Tuesday to give some high school students an opportunity to ask questions and consider pursuing coaching as a profession at some level.

According to founder Dr. John Thornton, the academy’s goal is to prepare, support, and promote the coaching profession.

15 high schools from the Brazos Valley and reaching into Houston were represented.

Fort Bend Hightower was one of those Houston schools that made the trip. Head Football Coach Cornelius Anthony bringing several students with coaching interest with him to the seminar.

He said he wished something like this would have been around when he was going to college and knows it certainly would have saved him some headaches as a young coach.

“These kids get to understand and learn the secrets if you will of the game or the profession before they ever step foot on a college campus. So, this is phenomenal and you know it’s the Aggie way, added the 13 year high school coach.

Anthony was a three-year starter at linebacker for R.C. Slocum and Texas A&M from 1997-2000.

He was a part of the Aggies 1998 Big 12 Conference Championship and played both in the NFL and CFL before getting into coaching.

