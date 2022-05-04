35 Aggies Complete Emerging Leaders Exchange Program

INDIANAPOLIS – Thirty-five Texas A&M student-athletes recently completed the NCAA Horizon’s Emerging Leaders Exchange Program.

Texas A&M Athletics and Center for Student-Athlete Services partnered with Horizon’s Performance for a second consecutive year to provide a leadership course for all student-athletes who aspire to be leaders. The goal of the Emerging Leaders Course is to give student-athletes the tools to understand the importance of learning to lead oneself before earning the privilege of leading others. The focus was help student-athletes develop skills to advance their team, career and those they work closely with.

Student-athletes from 10 sports completed the course that consisted of six required in-person sessions throughout the 2021-22 school year, three in the fall and three in the spring. The three topics discussed in the fall session included: Own Your Outcome, Collaboration > Communication and Plot Your Path. In the spring sessions, topics were Team (Trust, Diversity and Cohesion), Leader Development and Building a Learning Organization.

“It is always inspiring to see our student-athletes invest in themselves and become better leaders,” senior associate athletics director, student-athlete services Joe Fields said. “This year was even better because the student-athletes were able to go through this experience together and in-person. I’m excited to see the number of participants from 21 last year to 35 this year. We are proud of their commitment to succeed holistically, which in turn benefits themselves and their teams. As Aggies, they strive for excellence in all they do and we are excited to see them grow as leaders.”

The 2020-21 academic year marked the first year of the Emerging Leaders Exchange Program. Due to COVID-19, the seminar was held virtually over a three-day period that had a total of 21 student-athletes from nine different sports complete the program.

2021-22 Certificate Receivers

Baseball

Trevor Werner

Troy Claunch

Equestrian

Ariana Gray

Devon Thomas

Ella Petak

Keesa Luers

Madison Wanicka

Nicole Leonard

Riley Dosa

Football

Brian Williams

Rj Orebo

Men’s Golf

Daniel Rodrigues

Michael Heidelbaugh

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Ethan Gogulski

Max Hardt

Men’s Track & Field

Brandon Miller

Caleb Murdock

Carter Bajoit

Joseph Benn

Keanu Jones

Pablo Zolezzi

Sam Presnal

Siddharth Jayaraman

Soccer

Makhiya McDonald

Volleyball

Lauren Tam

Madison Bowser

Taylor Voss

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Abigail Ahrens

Mollie Wright

Sarah Szklaruk Traipe

Women’s Track & Field

Emma Ellis

Jean Jenkins

Katelyn Buckley

MiKenna Robinson

Tierra Robinson-Jones

