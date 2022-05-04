Abortion rights advocates protest in downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County residents made their voices heard Tuesday about abortion rights.

This follows a drafted opinion being leaked Monday showing that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade.

Individual states would be able to set their own restrictions on abortions, according to the draft. This decision has sparked nationwide protests, which were seen at the Brazos County courthouse Tuesday. Protests were started by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund as a part of its “Bans Off Our Bodies” movement.

During the protest, attendees held signs in support of keeping abortions legal and were able to tell personal stories. Amy Alge with the Brazos County Democratic Party was a part of the protest and said it was personal to her.

“We’re talking about 50 years of progress being overturned, and I have friends who will tell you that if it were to go back to the way it was they probably would not be alive now,” Alge said. “There are women whose lives will be put in jeopardy if we go back to the way things were.”

Agle believes Tuesday’s protest being filled with both men and women of various ages is a representation of the importance of keeping abortions legal.

“I would say to anybody who has an opposite mindset whether it’s regarding abortion or anything, always go to the people who have directly been impacted by this, talk to the women who have needed an abortion in order to survive and think about who this will impact,” Alge said.

To read the draft, click here.

