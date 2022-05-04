Aggieland Humane Society is in urgent need of kitten fosters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society has taken in nearly 30 kittens this week, and it’s not slowing down. With litters of helpless, motherless kittens arriving almost daily, they are in urgent need of fosters to help take care of these little ones.

Any kittens younger than 8 weeks old are not able to be adopted, so they have to go into a foster home first. Aggieland Humane Society Administrative Coordinator Kaitlin Raley says they have kittens brought in that range in age from newborn to 7 weeks old, which means each kitten, or litter, requires a different level of care from their foster parent. Some of the kittens need round-the-clock bottle feeding, and some simply need a warm, safe place to stay and socialize until they are old enough for adoption.

Aggieland Humane Society will provide everything a foster home needs to take care of the kittens.

“We provide the food, litter, box, medical care... You just provide the loving home and help them grow until they’re ready,” said Raley.

Raley, who has been with Aggieland Humane for 8 years, has fostered more than 300 fur babies. She says being a foster parent is life-changing, both for her and the pets.

“It’s just very rewarding to know that they come in, a lot of times they’re in need, they’re not old enough, they’re in need of more care than we can provide them here, and so I get to give them that care and then I get to watch them grow up. I get to see them get adopted and go to their forever homes and it’s just a rewarding experience to know that you have helped a pet in need,” Raley said.

You can apply to foster a kitten here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.