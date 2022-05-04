Aggies Add Canadian Goalkeeping Star for 2022 Campaign

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies bolstered their goalkeeping corps with the addition of Canadian standout Bella Lister, head coach G Guerrieri announced Wednesday.

“We have a long history of outstanding goalkeepers playing for Texas A&M. So, when looking for a goalkeeper to play for the Aggies, we are very picky,” Guerrieri said. “She needs to be athletic, fearless, intelligent and technically gifted when compared to the other top keepers around the globe. Bella checks all those boxes and is an amazing teammate – a key character trait to fit into our Aggie soccer culture.”Lister, a native of Victoria, British Columbia, has spent the last four years playing with the Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Elite REX program training with Coaches Erin McNulty, Katie Collar and Chris Sargeant. Lister joins Texas A&M standouts Mia Pante and Andersen Williams as products of the Whitecaps REX program.

“She is the third player to come into our Aggie soccer program from the great Whitecaps REX program in Canada. That’s as professional an operation as you will find in North America.”

Lister earned an invitation for a Canada U17 National Team Camp in 2020, but COVID canceled the program.

Previously, Lister played for Team BC (2016-18), Vancouver Island Wave (2015-17) and TSS (2013-15). She served as team captain for Vancouver Island Wave in 2016 and ‘17. She was an All-Star selection with Team BC in 2017 and ‘18.

“I’m beyond excited to start playing at A&M,” Lister said. “I’ve been counting down the days until I get to Aggieland. I feel like I’ve won the lottery having the opportunity to be an Aggie. I can’t wait for day one… Gig ‘Em!”

Academically, Lister is a four-year member of the Honor Roll and earned the Silver Oak Award honoring the best student, athlete and citizen.

