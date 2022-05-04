Advertisement

Aggies Selected as No. 2 Seed in Bryan Regional

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS – The Texas A&M men’s golf team begins its journey to the NCAA Championship as it was named the No. 2 seed at the NCAA Bryan Regional which will be contested May 16-18 at Traditions Club.

The top five teams at each of the NCAA’s six regionals will advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Grayhawk Golf Club from May 27-June 1.

“It is always exciting to host teams at your own golf course. I look forward to having all those teams here,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “It will be a great field that includes the defending national champions in Pepperdine. It will be a great test for our guys, so I am looking forward to it. Our guys are comfortable here. They enjoy playing in front of their family and friends, and they have been looking forward to this all year. It is the time of year that is exciting. " The 12th-ranked Aggies are making their 29th NCAA Regional appearance and 18th in the last 19 seasons. Traditions Club is hosting its third NCAA Regional and first since 2018. In the previous two regionals at Traditions, the Aggies advanced to the NCAA Championship, finishing second in 2010 and winning the 2018 edition.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

Bryan Regional Field (Golfstat.com ranking)

1. Pepperdine (6)

2. Texas A&M (12)

3. Georgia (13)

4. Tennessee (19)

5. Kansas (29)

6. Arizona (33)

7. Michigan State (42)

8. SMU (43)

9. Boise State (55)

10. Oregon State (57)

11. Colorado State (69)

12. Southeastern Louisiana (177)

13. Texas Southern (265)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Student stabbed at Belton High School dies; fellow schoolmate in custody
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Texas A&M
35 Aggies Complete Emerging Leaders Exchange Program
Kevin Starnes is leaving Grapevine-Colleyville ISD to become College Station ISD's next...
Kevin Starnes named CSISD next Athletic Director
No. 21 Texas A&M tops UTA to open eight game homestand
No. 21 Texas A&M tops UTA to open eight game homestand