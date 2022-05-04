Bryan High School’s “The Viking Closet” offers free formal attire for students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The types of clothes you need for prom, graduation, or even a job interview usually aren’t the cheapest thing at a department store. Bryan High School is doing its part to make sure its students don’t need to worry about those types of expenses.

The school has opened up “The Viking Closet,” a space upstairs in the high school where students can come get the formal attire they need for big events like prom, graduation, homecoming, and even job interviews. The closet has clothing like ties, jewelry, dress shoes, and plenty of dresses.

Stephanie Manry is an English teacher at Bryan High School and founded “The Viking Closet.” It all started when she was talking to a student who told her that they won’t be able to attend the prom because they couldn’t afford to buy a dress. “I just had this moment of no child should have to worry about going to their senior prom, and I asked for a few donations, and a few donations turned into over 200 dresses,” says Manry.

Bryan High School Principal Lane Buban says this is a great resource that all students should take advantage of. “You never know when you’re going to need something like that so having that ability to come to school and to get it from the school and get it from a teacher, it makes things a whole lot easier for them,” says Buban.

“The Viking Closet” will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays after school. You can see what types of items they have available on their Facebook group. If you would like to donate items to the space you can drop off donations at Bryan High School.

