College Station Police investigating Monday shots fired call in Northgate area

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station Police are continuing to investigate a case of shots fired in the Northgate area.

This happened Monday morning a little before noon in the 500 block of Cherry Street.

Police are looking into the case and say no one was injured. You’re asked to call police if you have any information. CSPD can be reached at (979) 764-3600.

