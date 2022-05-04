Easy Mother’s Day meals with H-E-B

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Celebrate Mom this Sunday with an easy and tasty brunch that the whole family can help make.

Lisa Fritz, with H-E-B Cooking Connection, has cultivated several recipes that will create delicious dishes and even some gifts for the special woman in your life.

Fritz says what’s great about these dishes is they involve ingredients you probably have at your home and won’t cause a big mess in the kitchen.

Easy Benny-Style Eggs

Ingredients

3 packages of H-E-B Egg Bites, any flavor

1 package of H-E-B English muffins

1 bottle Orti di Calabria Hollandaise Sauce

Cooked, crumbled bacon, optional

Directions

Toast 6 English muffin halves. Set aside. Prepare Egg Bites in microwave according to package directions. Warm hollandaise sauce in saucepan. Top each English muffin half with an egg bite. Drizzle with hollandaise sauce. Top with crumbled bacon.

Bacon and Broccoli Salad

Ingredients

2 large heads of broccoli

1 small red onion, diced

4 slices bacon, chopped or 1 package real bacon pieces

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

½-1 cup Better Than Good Bacon Vinaigrette

½ cup mayonnaise

Directions

Cut the florets off the top of the broccoli and place in a large bowl. Add the onion, bacon, and cheddar cheese to the bowl and toss to combine. Combine mayonnaise and Bacon Vinaigrette in a separate bowl. Add dressing to the large bowl and mix thoroughly. Chill before serving. *Optional: add 1 cup Cranberry Jubilee Trail Mix or ½ cup sunflower seeds*

Lemon Sugar Scrub

Ingredients

1 lemon

1/2 cup granulated or coarse sugar

1/4 cup Coconut Oil

Lemon extract, is optional.

Directions

Zest lemon and combine zest with sugar in a bowl. Squeeze lemon and combine lemon juice with coconut oil until well blended. Add the sugar mixture to the oil mixture and combine thoroughly. Add lemon extract, if desired. For a more moist scrub, add more coconut oil. Package in a jar for gift giving.

Olive You, Mom! Make-up Remover

Ingredients

2 oz. Ottavio Private Reserve Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 oz. witch hazel

Directions

Combine oil and witch hazel and shake gently. Pour into a small bottle. Use with a cotton ball to remove makeup.

Chicken and Waffle Bites with Charred Peach Bourbon Sauce

Ingredients

1 package H-E-B Natural Fully Cooked chicken nuggets

1 package Central Market Organics Mini Homestyle Waffles

Four Star Provisions Charred Peach Bourbon Sauce, warmed

Directions

Prepare chicken nuggets according to package directions. Toast waffles. Assemble waffles with a chicken nugget on each, stacking 2 or 3 together to make a tower. Secure with picks or skewers. Drizzle assembled waffles with Charred Peach Bourbon Sauce.

Mother’s Day Watermelon Fruit Salad

Ingredients

½ cup Cookwell & Co. Watermelon Vinaigrette

1 cup cubed melon

1 cup strawberries

1 cup chopped pineapple

1 cup chopped apple

1 cup seedless grapes

1 cup Mandarin orange slices

Directions

Any other firm fruit you’d like to add! Combine all ingredients together in a large bowl. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.