Advertisement

Electrical utility Infrastructure upgrades underway in Bryan

Bryan Texas Utilities begins moving overhead electrical infrastructure as they convert to underground service.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Texas Utilities is working to improve reliability and aesthetics in the city of Bryan.

BTU contractors began removing overhead electrical equipment Wednesday as they start a multi-phase project converting electrical services from above ground to below ground.

Phase one of the project will take place on Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan. As part of the city of Bryans, 2016 Comprehensive Plan city leaders began the push to transform Texas Avenue and downtown areas into vibrant, unique, and attractive corridors.

Part of Texas Avenues redevelopment is to put a focus on key landscaping, streetscaping, and aesthetic enhancements by burying or improving utilities, particularly franchise utilities.

According to city council documents, economic development is an additional focus for the city of Bryan. Thoroughfares and commercial areas with underground utilities may be more attractive to businesses seeking to locate in Bryan. The aesthetic benefits of underground utilities may also offer increased property values for both residential and commercial customers by preserving the natural beauty of the land and by creating attractive streetscapes with greater pedestrian activity.

Studies have indicated that underground utilities provide improved reliability, health, and safety benefits. While more costly to install, underground utilities are less susceptible to certain outage-causing conditions, including ice storms, high winds, lightning, and animal contacts. Outages affecting underground equipment tend to occur less frequently than overhead facilities.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Student stabbed at Belton High School dies; fellow schoolmate in custody
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Experts expect summer camp tuition to rise 10% to 15% compared to 2021.
Inflation causing summer camp prices to rise
Hearne police investigate a shooting on Easter Sunday on N Colorado Street.
Suspect identified in fatal Easter shooting, Hearne police conducting search
URGENT: Kitten fosters are needed now
Aggieland Humane Society is in urgent need of kitten fosters
The northern tier of the Brazos Valley is now included in a 3/5 risk for severe storms Thursday.
Thursday brings a severe risk to the Brazos Valley. Here are the timing and impacts