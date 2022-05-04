Electrical utility Infrastructure upgrades underway in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Texas Utilities is working to improve reliability and aesthetics in the city of Bryan.

BTU contractors began removing overhead electrical equipment Wednesday as they start a multi-phase project converting electrical services from above ground to below ground.

Phase one of the project will take place on Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan. As part of the city of Bryans, 2016 Comprehensive Plan city leaders began the push to transform Texas Avenue and downtown areas into vibrant, unique, and attractive corridors.

Part of Texas Avenues redevelopment is to put a focus on key landscaping, streetscaping, and aesthetic enhancements by burying or improving utilities, particularly franchise utilities.

According to city council documents, economic development is an additional focus for the city of Bryan. Thoroughfares and commercial areas with underground utilities may be more attractive to businesses seeking to locate in Bryan. The aesthetic benefits of underground utilities may also offer increased property values for both residential and commercial customers by preserving the natural beauty of the land and by creating attractive streetscapes with greater pedestrian activity.

Studies have indicated that underground utilities provide improved reliability, health, and safety benefits. While more costly to install, underground utilities are less susceptible to certain outage-causing conditions, including ice storms, high winds, lightning, and animal contacts. Outages affecting underground equipment tend to occur less frequently than overhead facilities.

