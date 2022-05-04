Firefighters, first responders get special training inside Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are at Kyle Field for some special rescue training this week. They are using the stadium in a new way, rappelling simulating rescues high in the air.

Firefighters from Bryan/ College Station, our region and elsewhere in the world are at Kyle Field for a special high level rope rescue course.

Life-saving skills aren’t usually what they practice at Kyle Field. There’s not a football game but firefighters are taking a special ropes rescue course with the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

“We have the privilege to be back out here at Kyle Field today and this is the first time that TEEX has done this and so we are doing a hands on rope II training exercise,” said Shannon Mauras who is a College Station Firefighter and also volunteers for Brazos County.

“Hopefully we would never have to rescue anybody at a football game,” she said.

She and the team worked on either side of Kyle Field making special ropes rescues.

Their objective was to rescue a mannequin stuck on another rope line above the stadium. They also had to rappel down to another to a mannequin in another simulation.

Firefighters from as far away as Africa are part of the training.

“We always have people from all over the place and we train people from municipal fire departments, volunteer fire departments, the emergency response teams and plants,” said Luis Cuevas, a TEEX Rescue Instructor and previously a firefighter in Venezuela.

“The cool thing about this training is that it just gives you more complexity. You can build on your skills but it’s all the same skills. Just used together to be able to reach more reach different places,” he said.

“The skills we’re learning today would be great if we had to do an apartment building rescue, a complex construction rescue,” said Mauras.

On average TEEX trains around 177,000 people a year. The class plans to be back out here again on Thursday.

11 emergency responders are in the ropes class training all this week.

