Inflation causing summer camp prices to rise

LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Along with food and gas, inflation has caused many summer camps to raise their prices. Experts expect camp tuition to rise 10% to 15% compared to 2021.

Like the parents who may pay more out of pocket to send their kids to camp, the camp operators are also spending more on food and supplies among other things.

This is a reality for Vanissa McCoy, who’s the manager of Tanglewood Christian Camp. Like many camps nationwide, Tanglewood is still recovering after being shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19.

McCoy expects to host at least 600 students this summer. She said the cost of tuition didn’t rise for Tanglewood, but the camp is taking on more financially on the backend.

The cost of food and supplies like plastic products has been overwhelming at times as McCoy prepares for students to arrive in June. She said it’s also been hard to find certain foods and buy in bulk because she doesn’t always know if orders will come in on time.

“It’s been hard this year and even part of last year to get groceries,” McCoy said. “You’re limited on your choices. It’s hard for us to get garlic bread. Who would’ve thought garlic bread?”

Economist David Anderson said the costs of many foods are continuing to see the same pressures as everything else. The cost of meat, dairy products and eggs has risen between 2% and 30%, according to Anderson.

“I intend to expect on the food side that we’re going to continue to see high prices,” Anderson said. “We might think about our prices having jumped to a new level.”

This has caused McCoy to change her summer menus more than usual. Although it can be frustrating at times, she knows it doesn’t compare to kids being able to enjoy camp again.

“Just that smile on the face or to come in, ‘oh Mrs. Vanissa how’s it going,’ makes it all worth while,” McCoy said.

