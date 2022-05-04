Kevin Starnes named CSISD next Athletic Director

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - CSISD Superintendent Mike Martindale will recommend the hire of Kevin Starnes as the Director of Athletics to the Board of Trustees at its May 17 meeting.

Starnes will fill the spot vacated by Buddy Reed, who announced his retirement in April.

For the last two years, Starnes has been the Director of Athletics at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. GCISD is a similarly-sized district to College Station ISD, with two comprehensive high schools and four middle schools.

“Kevin has developed a reputation as an exceptional leader and possesses a strong vision and passion for developing athletic programs, students and coaches,” Martindale said. “His experience in a highly-decorated, two-high school district will be valuable for implementing processes and procedures to ensure even greater success for our student-athletes at all of our middle and high school campuses.”

Prior to his work in athletic administration, Starnes served three years as an assistant principal and three years as associate principal at Colleyville Heritage High School. He served stints coaching basketball, cross country, football, golf, tennis and track at Royal HS, Kempner HS, Alvarado HS, and Grapevine HS.

Starnes earned a Bachelor of Science in English and History from Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2002 and a Master’s of School Administration from Lamar University in 2009. He and his wife Kayla have two daughters, Kirby (4th grade) and KJ (3rd grade).

