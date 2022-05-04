Local non-profit group OnRamp celebrates its 100th client

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since its founding nearly five years ago OnRamp has helped 100 families and individuals across the Brazos Valley get reliable transportation. Blake Jennings, the Founder and President of OnRamp, joined First News at Four to talk about their journey here and what’s next for the nonprofit.

OnRamp helps people on their path to self-sufficiency by donating vehicles to them. They find people to help through the nominations of other charities, schools, and health care providers. Now they’ve impacted 100 families, but Jennings never imagined getting here.

Jennings explained the origins of the idea for OnRamp came when he used to repair people’s cars for free in his garage. They started to see a lot of folks who were kind of struggling near the poverty level who had purchased a vehicle that couldn’t be fixed but couldn’t afford a better vehicle.

“A lot of them had been victims of scams or been taken advantage of, and so we knew that there was really no hope for repair. They needed a whole vehicle, otherwise, they couldn’t keep their job. They couldn’t keep their apartment, they couldn’t get their kids to school,” explained Jennings.

So Jennings and his wife decided they needed to do something about this.

Today they have a large volunteer team to help with the process. After giving people the vehicle, OnRamp follows them for a whole year.

“We do all the maintenance, all the repair work on the vehicle and try to help them to really get on their feet and move ahead,” Jennings said.

Jennings hopes within the next year they’ll be able to give away a vehicle every week. He also looks forward to expanding.

“We’ve now launched to Dallas, so there’s an OnRamp DFW and our hope is to replicate that and have a half dozen OnRamps around the state and the southern United States within the next five years,” he revealed.

With these big plans for the future, OnRamp can use some new volunteers. Find out more on their website.

