Next strong/severe storm chance arrives Thursday

All hazards will need to be monitored for initially.
The Brazos Valley is in a 2/5 risk for severe weather Thursday.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring storm chances and summer heat continue to be a theme in the Brazos Valley this week, and the next few days are no exception. Another hot and humid day is in the works Wednesday, before our next weather maker sends a widespread rain and strong/severe thunderstorm chance into the area Thursday.

WEDNESDAY

An area of low pressure near the Four Corners region Wednesday morning will advance eastward throughout the day, sparking a severe thunderstorm risk well off to our north and west. According to the Storm Prediction Center, “numerous severe thunderstorms are expected across parts of the southern Great Plains [Wednesday] afternoon and tonight.”

The severe risk for Wednesday is well off to our north and west.
As for the Brazos Valley, an unseasonably hot and humid day is on tap, with highs reaching for the upper 80s/low 90s this afternoon and a healthy south breeze gusting 20 - 25 mph at times.

THURSDAY

As that same area of low pressure tracks east, it will drag a cold front into Texas over the next 24 hours. As that boundary swings across the state, it’s expected to send a widespread cluster of rain and strong thunderstorms into the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon and evening, where all types of severe weather will initially need to be monitored for.

TIMING: As of Wednesday morning, latest guidance suggests that the leading edge of this line could reach the Brazos Valley as follows:

  • Northern Brazos Valley | 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Central Brazos Valley | 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Southern Brazos Valley | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

SEVERE WEATHER

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a good chunk of the Brazos Valley in a 2/5 risk for scattered strong/severe storm development as this activity pushes through. Initially, all hazards will need to be monitored for -- including damaging winds, instances of large hail, and an isolated spin-up tornado that can’t be ruled out.

After the line comes together and advances southward, strong, damaging winds will then be the main threat to keep eyes on, as well as the potential for localized heavy rainfall.

Initially, all severe weather types will need to be monitored for, with the main threat being...
HEAVY RAINFALL

By the time all is said and done (and this range may need to be fiddled with over the next 24 hours), 0.25″ - 1″ of rainfall may be up for grabs, with localized 2″+ pockets certainly a possibility, especially farther north and east. The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted the Central and Eastern Brazos Valley in a 1/4 risk for excessive rainfall (too much rain falling too quickly), and the Northeastern Brazos Valley in a 2/4 risk. We may need to keep eyes on low-lying and poor drainage areas, as well as instances of minor urban/street/creek flooding, especially for those that find heavier downpours and stronger storms.

The Central / Eastern Brazos Valley has been included in a 1/4 excessive rainfall risk, and the...
Overall, Thursday will be a day to stay weather aware, and plan on keeping that KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby!

After the storms pass, rain-cooled air is expected to briefly take over the Brazos Valley, with temperatures falling into the 60s/low 70s to end the day. Don’t get used to it -- summer like heat quickly returns in full force for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend!

