No. 21 Texas A&M tops UTA to open eight game homestand

By John Wilson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 21st ranked Texas A&M baseball team beat UT Arlington 10-5 Tuesday night in the opening game of an eight game homestand at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies improve to 28-15 on the season.

Designated hitter Dylan Rock was 3-4 in the game and drove in three runs. He hit his 12th home run of the season in the fifth inning. Left fielder Austin Bost also drove in three runs.

The Aggies will return to action Friday night to open a three game SEC series against South Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. All three games of the series will be streamed on SEC Network+

