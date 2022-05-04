Prom season returns to normal for area schools and businesses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Right now it is peak prom season for schools and Bryan High School is gearing up to host its first normal prom since 2019. Junior Class President Tori Chambers attended the school’s 2021 prom and is hoping the mood at this year will be a lot more fun.

‘It was just almost like an awkward feeling to be there. It wasn’t the same as a normal party to celebrate the end of the year. It was very just kind of sad,” says Chambers.

The Bryan High prom committee has been working hard to make sure the school’s first normal prom in two years is a memorable one. Prom ” There is definitely a responsibility associated with it but I think we’re all excited about the new beginning so it’s not a bad type of pressure,” says prom committee Vice President Gabriel Gomez.

Students aren’t the only ones excited about the big event. Businesses that depend on prom season have seen a spike in sales compared to the last two years.

Mike Ezzedine owns A&M Alterations and says their peak times for the year are always from March to May. The business they have seen this year has been much different. “When the pandemic and the town shut down it was zero. Right now it’s ten on a scale of one to ten,” says Ezzedine.

The Juniors and Seniors of Bryan High school are ready for their big night and the prom committee is confident that this will be a prom that will be remembered. “Covid is going to be in textbooks, this is something that everybody is going to be watching to see how do people come back from it, and so to see how we make sure that everybody has a good time like they did before,” says Chambers.

Bryan High School will be having its prom on May 14.

