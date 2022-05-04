Advertisement

Suspect identified in fatal Easter shooting, Hearne police conducting search

Hearne police investigate a shooting on Easter Sunday on N Colorado Street.
Hearne police investigate a shooting on Easter Sunday on N Colorado Street.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting that happened on April 17.

Justin Jarome Evans, 32, is wanted for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Hearne police responded to a gunshot in the 300 block of N. Colorado St. around 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Police said when they arrived, they found the victim, 48-year-old Cleophus Webster, with apparent gunshot wounds and rendered aid until he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Webster was pronounced dead at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan.

The Hearne Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident or information that could lead to Evans call 979-279-5533 or the Robertson County Crimestoppers hotline at 800-299-0191.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX has confirmed with officials that Caysen Tyler Allison is the student in custody after a...
Student stabbed at Belton High School dies; fellow schoolmate in custody
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Former Municipal Judge Albert Navarro
Exclusive: City of Bryan answers lawsuit filed by former municipal judge
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Kyle Rittenhouse expresses interest in attending Texas A&M University
No injuries have been reported at this time
Roadway reopens after crash at Harvey Mitchell and Longmire

Latest News

Electrical utility Infrastructure upgrades underway in Bryan
Experts expect summer camp tuition to rise 10% to 15% compared to 2021.
Inflation causing summer camp prices to rise
URGENT: Kitten fosters are needed now
Aggieland Humane Society is in urgent need of kitten fosters
The northern tier of the Brazos Valley is now included in a 3/5 risk for severe storms Thursday.
Thursday brings a severe risk to the Brazos Valley. Here are the timing and impacts