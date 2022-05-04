Texas A&M University furthers its commitment to the nation’s military with statement of support for USERRA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Almost half of the United States Armed Forces are comprised of civilian guards and reservists members that are currently employed in the private sector.

The Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) is a federal statute that protects servicemembers’ and veterans’ civilian employment rights. Under certain conditions, USERRA requires employers to put individuals back to work in their civilian jobs after military service. USERRA also protects servicemembers from discrimination in the workplace based on their military service or affiliation.

During a signing ceremony Tuesday at the Sam Houston Sanders Corps of Cadets Center at Texas A&M, Chancellor John Sharp signed a statement of support in front of the University’s president Dr. Kathy Banks, Texas ESGR members and others.

The intent of the statement is to offer employers and universities a way to publicly proclaim their support for employees and student service in the National Guard and Reserve.

In signing a Statement of Support, the Texas A&M System confirms and joins other employers across the nation and in Texas in pledging to:

• Fully recognize, honor, and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Re-Employment Rights Act (USERRA).

• Provide managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

• Appreciate the values, leadership, and unique skills service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists, and Veterans.

• Continually recognize and support our country’s service members and their families, in peace, in crisis, and in war.

”It is part of our DNA to support the military and to support the people in the guard and reserve and for that matter all of the military. Its a part of every staff member its a part of every student that’s here and we really appreciate what they do for us and we want to make sure that we support them,” said Sharp.

“Today, with almost half of our armed forces composed of the Guard and Reserve, employers play a critical role in maintaining the strength and readiness of our nation’s defense,” said David Blackorby, chair of the Texas ESGR committee. “In signing a Statement of Support, The Texas A&M University System joins a cadre of Fortune 500 companies, state and federal agencies, and thousands and thousands of America’s employers in demonstrating support for our armed forces. We ask that all Texas state employers, like the Texas A&M System, make sure their human resources policies incorporate policies supportive of Guard and Reserve employees as required under law.”

