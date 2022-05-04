Three Aggies Named to NCAA Women’s Tennis Individual Championship Field

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis landed three student-athletes in the NCAA Individual Championships singles and doubles competitions, the NCAA announced Tuesday. Carson Branstine earned the No. 8 national seed in the singles tournament while Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith were named No. 5-8 seeds, guaranteeing that all three players will garner ITA All America accolades.

The NCAA Individual Championships are set to begin on May 23 and run thru May 28 at the Kahn Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois.

“Congratulations to Carson, Tatiana and Jayci for being selected into the NCAA Individual Tournament field,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “It is equally impressive that all three of them earned automatic All-America honors. It is not an easy feat to have one All-American in a single season, so being able to amass a trio of them says a lot about the success our program has seen this season.”

Makarova was the only Aggie that earned an appearance in both the singles and doubles tournaments, marking the second time she accomplished that feat in her storied career. The graduate student will make her second career appearance in the singles tournament. Makarova is currently rated as the No. 18 player in the ITA Singles Rankings and is undefeated in the 2022 calendar year. Her 29-2 overall singles record and 25-0 dual match effort stands as one of the greatest performances by an individual in school history.

Makarova and Goldsmith climbed as high as No. 2 according to the ITA, setting the Aggie record for doubles ranking. The duo has notched the most wins as a tandem in Texas A&M history with 91 and have won at a .728 percentage in their four-year playing history. Makarova and Goldsmith earned ITA All-America honors in 2021 following a run through the NCAA Doubles Quarterfinals and garner their second All-America distinction after earning a top-eight seed in 2022. The pairing’s No. 5-8 seed ties the Texas A&M program record for NCAA Doubles seeding, matching the record set by Rutuja Bhosale and Rachel Pierson.

Branstine compiled a 16-6 record in singles action during the dual match season including 13 wins against nationally-ranked opposition. The Orange, California, native garnered the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Singles Tournament, guaranteeing her place as A&M’s 12th All-American in program history. The junior’s signature win of the season came against then-No. 1 Eryn Cayetano of USC during the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships.

The Aggies return to the courts as a team in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships, as the Maroon & White host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a first round matchup at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday, May 6. First serve between the Aggies and Islanders is set for 1 p.m. (CT).

