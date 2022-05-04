Thursday brings a severe risk to the Brazos Valley. Here are the timing and impacts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An active round of weather is anticipated to impact the Brazos Valley during the afternoon and early evening hours of Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the severe weather risk to a 3 out of 5 potential across the Northern and Northeastern Brazos Valley. Isolated early afternoon thunderstorms could create a tornado concern in or near that part of our area before this evolves into mainly a heavy rain and strong wind potential by late afternoon.

THE SET-UP

An area of low pressure near the Four Corners region Wednesday morning will advance eastward throughout the day, sparking a severe thunderstorm risk well off to our north and west. According to the Storm Prediction Center, “numerous severe thunderstorms are expected across parts of the southern Great Plains [Wednesday] afternoon and tonight.”

The severe risk for Wednesday is well off to our north and west. (KBTX)

As for the Brazos Valley, an unseasonably hot and humid day is on tap, with highs reaching for the upper 80s/low 90s this afternoon and a healthy south breeze gusting 20 - 25 mph at times.

THURSDAY

As that same area of low pressure tracks east, it will drag a cold front into Texas over the next 24 hours. As that boundary swings across the state, it’s expected to send a widespread cluster of rain and strong thunderstorms into the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon and evening, where all types of severe weather will initially need to be monitored.

TIMING: As of Wednesday morning, the latest guidance suggests that the leading edge of this line could reach the Brazos Valley as follows:

Northern Brazos Valley | 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. | Isolated storms, ahead of the expected afternoon main line of activity, will bring a potential for all types of severe weather. This will include the possibility of a couple tornadoes.

Central Brazos Valley | 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. | As line the line fills in and takes over, a 2/5 (yellow) risk becomes mainly a damaging wind concern through the late afternoon and early evening hours. While hail or brief spin-ups are not ruled out, the strongest storms would most likely be monitored for possible 50-65mph gusts.

Southern Brazos Valley | 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Rain-cooled air likely undercuts storms further south, leaving a lower isolated, but not zero, chance for a few strong puffs of gusty wind (green).

⚡️𝗧𝗛𝗨𝗥𝗦𝗗𝗔𝗬: @NWSSPC UPGRADES the north / northeastern Brazos Valley to 3/5 risk for severe storms

•Iso. storms ahead of the afternoon line brings potential for all severe risks, including few tornadoes

•As line takes over, 2/5 risk becomes mainly a damaging wind concern pic.twitter.com/HvMC7piU5u — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 4, 2022

SEVERE WEATHER

As of midday Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has expanded the 3/5 risk for scattered strong/severe storms to include the far northern & northeastern reaches of the Brazos Valley. Below that, the SPC continues to highlight a good chunk of the Brazos Valley in a 2/5 risk for severe activity down to the Hwy 290 corridor.

Midday Update: @NWSSPC now includes the far northern/northeastern tier of the Brazos Valley in a 3/5 risk for severe storms THURSDAY.



2/5 risk in place below that (including BCS) which stretches down to Hwy 290 https://t.co/8BS2KjIiwh pic.twitter.com/AnCcOkowLm — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) May 4, 2022

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern Brazos Valley in a 3 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday. (KBTX)

HEAVY RAINFALL

By the time all is said and done (and this range may need to be fiddled with over the next 24 hours), 0.25″ - 1″ of rainfall may be up for grabs, with localized 2″+ pockets certainly a possibility, especially farther north and east. The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted the Central and Eastern Brazos Valley in a 1/4 risk for excessive rainfall (too much rain falling too quickly), and the Northeastern Brazos Valley in a 2/4 risk. We may need to keep eyes on low-lying and poor drainage areas, as well as instances of minor urban/street/creek flooding, especially for those that find heavier downpours and stronger storms.

The Central / Eastern Brazos Valley has been included in a 1/4 excessive rainfall risk, and the Northeastern Brazos Valley has been included in a 2/4 excessive rainfall risk THURSDAY. (KBTX)

Overall, Thursday will be a day to stay weather aware, and plan on keeping that KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby!

After the storms pass, rain-cooled air is expected to briefly take over the Brazos Valley, with temperatures falling into the 60s/low 70s to end the day. Don’t get used to it -- summer-like heat quickly returns in full force for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend!

