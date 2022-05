BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Fire Department thanked five of its retiring firefighters for their service and dedication.

Ricky Van has served the community for 42 years. Mike Wodrich put in 35 years of service. Cory Matthews and Joe Ondrasek both spent 27 years as firefighters, and after 15 years Jerry Henry is retiring.

Last Friday, the Bryan Fire Department held a retirement ceremony honoring five firefighters who have devoted many years... Posted by City of Bryan - Government on Monday, May 2, 2022

