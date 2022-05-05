Aggies Host No. 5 Arkansas in Final SEC Weekend

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (27-23, 5-16 SEC) closes the regular season with a three-game series against No. 5 Arkansas (39-8, 17-4 SEC) beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

Saturday’s contest airs nationally on SEC Network at 2:30 p.m., while Sunday’s game is slated for noon. The program will recognize its three seniors – Makinzy Herzog, Haley Lee and Morgan Smith – following Saturday’s game.

PROMOTIONS

The entire series is sponsored by T-Mobile, and they will be doing a full-stadium shirt giveaway Friday night. Fans are encouraged to stick around for a postgame fireworks show.

The first 500 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive an A&M softball shirsey giveaway, while Sunday’s game is highlighted by postgame autographs from the Aggies and kids run the bases. With the purchase of one full-price adult ticket on Sunday, up to four kids can come to the game for free.

To purchase tickets for the series, visit 12thMan.com/SoftballTickets.

BOMBS AWAY

On Wednesday at Houston, Lee left the yard for the 13th time this season, while rookie Katie Dack launched her fifth long ball in six outings in the first game of the doubleheader. Sophomore Grace Uribe recorded her first career home run in the second game of the twin bill. A&M has hit 61 home runs this season and nine different Aggies have hit a bomb this year.

WALK THIS WAY

As a team, the Aggies have drawn the second-most walks in the country with 213. Lee leads the team with 46, while Rylen Wiggins has the second-most at 29. Lee ranks sixth in the country and leads the SEC at 0.90 walks per game.

HISTORY WITH THE RAZORBACKS

Texas A&M holds a commanding 19-2 series advantage over the Razorbacks. The Aggies have swept the series with Arkansas three times, most recently in 2016, and have taken two of three games in 2017 and 2019. This will be the first time since 2019 that the two programs will face each other.

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday and Sunday’s contests are available for streaming via SEC Network+. Additionally, fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App or follow along with live stats.

